Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 776,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 1,652,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Further Reading

