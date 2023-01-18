Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 853,696 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Stock

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brahman Capital Corp. sold 47,456 shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $465,068.80.

BOAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,851. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

