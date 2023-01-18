Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 853,696 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Stock

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Brahman Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Brahman Capital Corp. sold 47,456 shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $465,068.80.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
BOAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,851. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (BOAC)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.