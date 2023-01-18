Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $577.93. 19,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.22. The company has a market cap of $241.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

