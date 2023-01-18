Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.51. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

