Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $94.33

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

