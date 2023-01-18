Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $128.15

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.15.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

