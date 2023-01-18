Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Graham makes up approximately 1.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.00. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $664.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.23.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

