Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 45,640 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,640 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 6.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Corteva worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 9,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

