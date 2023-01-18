Bruce Rogers Sells 1,778 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MORF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

