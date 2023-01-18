BTIG Research Boosts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $16.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,167.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,386 shares of company stock worth $2,285,585. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after purchasing an additional 477,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,515 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.