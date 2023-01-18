BTS Chain One Day Volume Reaches $955.03 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $955.03 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
BTS Chain Token Profile
BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.
BTS Chain Token Trading
