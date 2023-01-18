BTS Chain One Day Volume Reaches $955.03 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $955.03 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

