Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 488,945 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 531,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.66.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

