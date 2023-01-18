Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,852 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.