Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Camber Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 1,195,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,978. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

