Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

