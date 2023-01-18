Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

