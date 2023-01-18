Cannell & Co. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $7,726,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 79.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $269.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.50. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

