Cannell & Co. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

