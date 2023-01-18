Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 706.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.