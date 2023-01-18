Cannell & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $19,730,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.