Cannell & Co. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Cannell & Co. owned 0.08% of Green Plains Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains Partners news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,607 shares of company stock valued at $535,048 in the last ninety days.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

