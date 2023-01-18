Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,403.26 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,310.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,241.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

