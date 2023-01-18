Cannell & Co. Sells 155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 105,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.