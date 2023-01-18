Cannell & Co. Sells 3,849 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

