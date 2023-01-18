Cannell & Co. Sells 400 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

