Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.78.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
