Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,420 ($29.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,430.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,481.52. The company has a market cap of £25.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cardiff Property has a 12-month low of GBX 2,000 ($24.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.95).

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

