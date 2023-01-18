Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CCAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

