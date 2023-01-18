Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $260.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

