Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Cellcom Israel Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.
