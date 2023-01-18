Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.49, but opened at $81.00. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 110,946 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.