Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 21.6 %
NASDAQ CKPT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -5.91 EPS for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
