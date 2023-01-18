Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 21.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -5.91 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.