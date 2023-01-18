Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 552,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -5.91 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.