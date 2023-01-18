China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 37,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,376. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

