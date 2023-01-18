China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Down 45.0% in December

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. StockNews.com lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of ZNH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 75,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

