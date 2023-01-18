Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.69

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Chorus Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.