Chromia Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.27 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $97.27 million and $12.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.
About Chromia
Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chromia Token Trading
