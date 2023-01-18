Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average is $300.19. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

