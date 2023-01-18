Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average is $300.19.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

