Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.92. 309,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,034. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

