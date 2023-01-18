Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.92. 309,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,034. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
