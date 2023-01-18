Citigroup Lowers Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Neutral

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ansell Stock Up 1.9 %

Ansell stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

