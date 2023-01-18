Citigroup Lowers Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Neutral

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ansell Stock Up 1.9 %
Ansell stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.
Ansell Company Profile
