Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Citizens Stock Down 4.1 %

CIA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.21. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citizens by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Stories

