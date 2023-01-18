Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
CIA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.21. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.09.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citizens by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
