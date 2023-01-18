Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) Director Purchases C$12,500.00 in Stock

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) Director Abraham Peter Drost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,526,522 shares in the company, valued at C$440,815.25.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

CVE AIR opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. Clean Air Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.30.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

See Also

