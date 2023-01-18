Clear Street LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) by 646.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of GIIXU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

