Clear Street LLC Acquires 552,619 Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Rating) by 22,648.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,619 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of YOTAR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

