Clear Street LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

