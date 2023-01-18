Clear Street LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

