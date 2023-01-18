Clear Street LLC Sells 7,814 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Clear Street LLC decreased its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.