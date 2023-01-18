Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

