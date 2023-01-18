Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

