Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 4,223 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

